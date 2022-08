The US military on Tuesday launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria, the US Central Command said in a statement.

AFP

At US President Joe Biden's direction, "US military forces conducted precision airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor Syria today," the statement said.

"The US strikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," it said.