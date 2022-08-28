News / World

Global COVID-19 cases top 600 million: US sees highest case, death

CGTN
  15:21 UTC+8, 2022-08-28
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide surpassed 600 million on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count amounted to 600,449,934, with 6,485,233 deaths worldwide, as of 0020 GMT, showed the data.

The US reported 94,184,146 cases and 1,043,838 deaths, both the highest counts around the world, accounting for nearly 16 percent of the global cases and more than 16 percent of the global deaths.

India recorded the world's second largest caseload of 44,398,696, followed by France with 34,662,834 cases.

Countries with more than 20 million cases include Brazil, Germany, Britain, South Korea and Italy, according to the university's tally.

