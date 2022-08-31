News / World

NASA to make 2nd attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday

Reuters
  09:05 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0
NASA aims to make a second attempt on Saturday to launch its new Space Launch System moon rocket, five days after a pair of technical issues.
AFP

NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on August 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NASA aims to make a second attempt on Saturday to launch its new Space Launch System moon rocket, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an attempt on Monday, agency officials said on Tuesday.

Plans call for the 32-story-tall SLS rocket to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, sending its Orion capsule on an uncrewed, six-week test flight around the moon and back to Earth.

The long-awaited launch would kick off the US space agency's moon-to-Mars Artemis program, the successor to the Apollo moon project of the 1960s and 1970s.

The first voyage of the SLS-Orion, a mission dubbed Artemis I, aims to put the 5.75-million-pound vehicle through its paces in a rigorous demonstration flight pushing its design limits, before NASA deems it reliable enough to carry astronauts.

NASA's initial Artemis I launch attempt on Monday ended with a cooling problem with one of the rocket's main-stage engines, forcing a halt to the countdown and a postponement.

At a news briefing on Tuesday, NASA officials said they hoped to have those issues resolved in time for a launch retry on Saturday.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
