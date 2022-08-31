Former Malaysian PM Mahathir tests positive for COVID-19

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday.

CFP

In a brief statement, the office said Mahathir has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the next few days as advised by the medical team.

Mahathir was admitted to the hospital twice in January 2022 and prior to this, he was admitted to the National Heart Institute for a full medical check-up and observation in December 2021.

Mahathir has served as prime minister for two terms: the first from 1981 to 2003 and the second from 2018 to 2020.