36 killed, 1,941 injured in rain spells across Pakistan in 24 hours

At least 36 people were killed and 1,941 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and other rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

AFP

At least 36 people were killed and 1,941 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and other rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Tuesday evening, the country's eastern Punjab province was the worst-hit region with 19 killed and 1,918 others injured, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which reported nine deaths.

Moreover, 1,591.5 km of roads, 81 bridges and three shops were also damaged, it added.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains since mid-June has risen to at least 1,162, along with 3,554 others injured, the NDMA said.

The NDMA said that 118,247 people have been rescued since the beginning of the crisis and 462,236 are currently in camps, adding that the total number of people affected by floods reached 33,046,329.

Additionally, 1,057,388 houses, 243 bridges and 173 shops have been destroyed, while an estimated 730,483 livestock perished in the rains across the country, it said.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organizations are underway in the flood-hit areas.

Part of a batch of humanitarian assistance from China reached Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday while at the same time, Red Cross Society of China donated an emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.