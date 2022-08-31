News / World

36 killed, 1,941 injured in rain spells across Pakistan in 24 hours

Xinhua
  14:02 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0
At least 36 people were killed and 1,941 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and other rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.
Xinhua
  14:02 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0
36 killed, 1,941 injured in rain spells across Pakistan in 24 hours
AFP

Flood-affected people carry belongings out from their flooded home in Shikarpur, Sindh province, on August 31, 2022.

At least 36 people were killed and 1,941 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and other rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Tuesday evening, the country's eastern Punjab province was the worst-hit region with 19 killed and 1,918 others injured, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which reported nine deaths.

Moreover, 1,591.5 km of roads, 81 bridges and three shops were also damaged, it added.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains since mid-June has risen to at least 1,162, along with 3,554 others injured, the NDMA said.

The NDMA said that 118,247 people have been rescued since the beginning of the crisis and 462,236 are currently in camps, adding that the total number of people affected by floods reached 33,046,329.

Additionally, 1,057,388 houses, 243 bridges and 173 shops have been destroyed, while an estimated 730,483 livestock perished in the rains across the country, it said.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organizations are underway in the flood-hit areas.

Part of a batch of humanitarian assistance from China reached Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday while at the same time, Red Cross Society of China donated an emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Karachi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     