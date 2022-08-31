News / World

Chinese giant acquires French game studio Quantic Dream

AFP
  21:11 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0
Chinese video game giant NetEase has acquired the independent studio Quantic Dream, developer of the upcoming adventure game Star Wars Eclipse, the French company said Wednesday.
AFP
  21:11 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0

Chinese video game giant NetEase has acquired the independent studio Quantic Dream, developer of the upcoming adventure game "Star Wars Eclipse," the French company said Wednesday.

It marks NetEase Games' first major push in Europe, having already invested in the studio in 2019.

Quantic Dream said it "will still operate independently."

"To continue our development ... but also to fund other studios and become an international publisher, larger investments are needed," the studio said in a statement on its website.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Quantic Dream, based in Paris and Montreal, was founded in 1997 by its current head David Cage and has developed the titles Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, or Detroit: Become Human.

China is the world's biggest video game market, with Tencent, NetEase's rival, the world's largest video game company.

In early June, Chinese authorities granted new licenses to 60 video games, the second wave of approvals granted this year. It was seen as a positive signal for the sector.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
NetEase
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     