Biden says not consider Trump supporters as threat

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he does not consider supporters of former President Donald Trump to be a "threat."

Biden made the clarification after a nationally televised speech in which he referred to "MAGA Republicans" – those who support Trump – as a threat to democracy.

On Thursday, Biden said: "Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic ... And that is a threat to this country."

In a press conference on Friday, he said, "I don't consider any Trump supporters a threat to the country."

"I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, refuses to acknowledge an election ... hanging the way you count votes, that is a threat to democracy," Biden said.

Former president Trump continues to contest the results of the 2020 election.

Shortly following Thursday night's speech, Trump lambasted the president, posting on social media that Biden "must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia" for accusing Trump and his supporters of being a "threat" to the United States.

"Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted.

The term MAGA, or "Make America Great Again," was Trump's main slogan during his campaign and later his presidency.

"If he doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!" Trump posted on Friday.

Biden's speech Thursday took place in the US city of Philadelphia, and occurred a few days after the president said Trump's supporters were backers of "semi-fascism."