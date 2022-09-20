News / World

7.7 magnitude quake hits Mexico, kills 1

Xinhua
  10:20 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook west-central Mexico on Monday, causing some structural damage on the anniversary of two previous major earthquakes in 1985 and 2017.
Xinhua
  10:20 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
7.7 magnitude quake hits Mexico, kills 1
AFP

A woman is comforted by a man after an earthquake in Mexico City on September 19, 2022.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook west-central Mexico on Monday, causing some structural damage on the anniversary of two previous major earthquakes in 1985 and 2017.

One person was killed when a wall collapsed at a shopping center in Manzanillo, a beach resort in western Colima state, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, after receiving a report from the Naval Ministry.

The president was in contact with governors of states most affected by the quake that hit at 1:05pm local time (6:05am GMT), notably Colima and Michoacan, though parts of the capital Mexico City were also jolted.

According to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), 1.2 million people were once left without power in Mexico City, the neighboring State of Mexico, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco. And electricity had already been restored to 68 percent of those affected.

The National Seismological Service (SSN) originally reported the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 , but two hours later updated the magnitude to 7.7.

According to the SSN, the epicenter was located 63 km south of Coalcoman, in Michoacan, with a depth of 15 km.

By 3:20pm local time (8:20am GMT), the seismological service had registered 168 aftershocks with the largest magnitude of 5.3.

The earthquake occurred shortly after an annual nationwide earthquake drill commemorating the devastating 1985 earthquake that claimed thousands of lives and toppled buildings throughout downtown Mexico City.

It was also a repeat of the temblor in 2017, when a strong quake hit just minutes after a scheduled drill, killing hundreds.

Millions of Mexicans across the country participated in the drills, evacuating high-rises in an orderly manner.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum tweeted, "fortunately there was no major damage" in the country's capital following Monday's quake.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     