S. Korean military says DPRK fires 2 ballistic missiles toward eastern waters

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Saturday.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Saturday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected two short-range ballistic missiles, launched by the DPRK from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 6:45 am and 7:03 am local time into the eastern waters.

The DPRK fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters on Thursday and Wednesday respectively and one short-range ballistic missile into the eastern waters on Sunday.

According to the South Korean military, in 2022 alone, the DPRK has test-fired ballistic missiles 20 times and cruise missiles twice.