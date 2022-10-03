News / World

Hurricane Ian death toll rises to at least 80 in US

Xinhua
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-10-03       0
At least 80 people were killed in the US states of Florida and North Caroline by Hurricane Ian which made landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 last week.
Xinhua
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-10-03       0
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to at least 80 in US
AFP

In this aerial view, destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian is shown on October 2, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

At least 80 people were killed in the US states of Florida and North Caroline by Hurricane Ian which made landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 last week.

At least 76 people in Florida had died due to Ian, with four other fatalities reported in North Carolina, media outlets said on Sunday.

In Florida's Lee County alone, the hurricane contributed to 42 deaths. The county sheriff Carmine Marceno told reporters that the projected death toll is unknown due to the insurmountable damage the county has seen.

"Those numbers could go up," he said. "I don't know. I hope and pray that they don't."

More than 1,600 rescues have been made in Florida since Ian made landfall there on Wednesday afternoon, according to the office of Governor Ron DeSantis.

The storm brought catastrophic storm surges, heavy rains and destructive winds, and dangerous flooding to both Florida's coast and inland areas.

Ian made landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 on Friday afternoon and weakened to a post-tropical cyclone that later dissipated across southern Virginia on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Puerto Rico Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, which brought heavy rains, catastrophic damage and an island-wide blackout to the US territory last month, before heading to Florida on Wednesday.

Biden said Friday that Hurricane Ian "is likely to rank among the worst in the nation's history."

Estimated losses from Ian's wind and storm surges are between US$28 billion and US$47 billion, according to CoreLogic, a US research firm that estimates losses from natural disasters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     