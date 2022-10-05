Putin approves treaties on accession of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed federal laws Wednesday formalizing the accession of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

CFP

Putin also signed federal constitutional laws on forming new regions within Russia.

The relevant documents have been published on the country's official legal information portal.

Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, and the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, ratified accession treaties earlier this week.

On Friday, the Kremlin held a treaty signing ceremony to incorporate Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson into the Russian Federation.