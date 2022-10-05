News / World

Putin approves treaties on accession of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson

Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2022-10-05       0
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed federal laws Wednesday formalizing the accession of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2022-10-05       0
Putin approves treaties on accession of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson
CFP

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Ivanovo Region Governor Stanislav Voskresensky at the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed federal laws Wednesday formalizing the accession of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Putin also signed federal constitutional laws on forming new regions within Russia.

The relevant documents have been published on the country's official legal information portal.

Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, and the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, ratified accession treaties earlier this week.

On Friday, the Kremlin held a treaty signing ceremony to incorporate Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson into the Russian Federation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     