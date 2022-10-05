Chinese firm scores top points in construction quality for high-rise project in Malaysia

MCC Overseas (M) Sdn Bhd (MCC Malaysia), a subsidiary of China's state-owned enterprise scored the highest-ever points for the top quality of a high-rise development in Malasia.

MCC Overseas (M) Sdn Bhd (MCC Malaysia), a subsidiary of China's state-owned enterprise, namely China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group), scored the highest-ever points for the top quality of a high-rise development here, the company announced on Wednesday.

Its development of the Face 2 Platinum Victory Suites received a rating of 89 percent in the Quality Assessment System in Construction (QLASSIC), the highest-ever score achieved under the high-rise residential category since the introduction of the system in 2007.

The ranking system was developed by the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB) and is meant to improve the quality of buildings by governing issues like safety, quality, materials and operational principles used in the construction sector.

The achievement was announced in a ceremony to mark the event with representatives of MCC Malaysia, CIDB and developer Platinum Victory Property at the newly constructed high-rise complex.

Li Anwei, managing director of MCC Malaysia, said that with effective management and adhering to the highest-possible industry standards, the company not only completed the project during the challenging period of the pandemic but also did so with the best possible results.

"For this QLASSIC assessment, we have been tested for more than 600 materials and they picked out more than 300 units in this building, randomly. So as a Chinese enterprise, we not only follow our Chinese standards. We come to Malaysia, we need to localize it and we follow the Malaysian rules also," he said at a press conference following the ceremony.

For his part, CIDB Chief Executive Ahmad Asri Abdul Hamid said the QLASSIC standard has indeed raised the quality of housing developments and would benefit the people, especially homebuyers, by giving them an effective metric to measure the quality of their property.

In recognition of this standard, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government has made the standard mandatory for all new housing projects, he said, adding that the achievement of MCC Malaysia in this project has set a new benchmark and has become a role model for other housing projects in Malaysia.

Completed in July 2022, the Face 2 Platinum Victory Suites is a 51-story luxury condominium developed by Platinum Victory Property. With a total of 1,025 units, it comes with a variety of facilities, including an infinity pool with an expansive view of the Kuala Lumpur city skyline.