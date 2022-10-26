﻿
News / World

At least 36 injured from 6.4-magnitude earthquake in northern Philippines

Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2022-10-26       0
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the northern Philippines late Tuesday night injured at least 36 people and damaged buildings, the military said on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2022-10-26       0

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the northern Philippines late Tuesday night injured at least 36 people and damaged buildings, the military said on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Elmar Salvador, spokesperson of the military's northern command, said the injured are from the Ilocos Norte and Abra provinces on the main Luzon island.

He said no one died but the earthquake damaged several houses, century-old churches, school buildings and hospitals.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology initially reported the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7. It hit at 22:59 local time (1459 GMT) at a depth of 28 km, about 7 km northwest of Tineg town in Abra province on Luzon.

The institute then lowered the quake's magnitude to 6.4 a few hours later, adding it struck at a depth of 13 km, about 7 km northeast of Lagayan town in Abra province.

The institute said it recorded over 400 aftershocks since the major quake.

The impact of the tremor was felt in several areas, including the capital Manila region. According to local reports, people who were asleep or about to sleep rushed out of their shaking houses.

In July, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake also jolted Abra province, killing at least four people, injuring over 130 others, and triggering landslides and damaging buildings.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     