Putin oversees drill of Russian strategic deterrence forces

Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2022-10-27       0
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday supervised a military exercise of the country's strategic deterrence forces via video link in the Kremlin.
AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversees a military exercise of the country's strategic deterrence forces via video link in the Kremlin in Moscow on October 26, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday supervised a military exercise of the country's strategic deterrence forces via video link in the Kremlin.

A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile and a Sineva ballistic missile were launched from the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome and the Barents Sea, respectively, toward the Kura missile test range in the Kamchatka Peninsula, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers also fired cruise missiles during the mission, it added.

The tasks of the exercise were completed in full and all the missiles hit their targets, according to the Kremlin.

The combat readiness of the Russian strategic deterrence forces was checked in the drill, it said.

