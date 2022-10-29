﻿
News / World

Joint investigation underway after Pelosi's husband assaulted during home break-in

Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2022-10-29       0
A joint investigation is underway after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked during a home break-in early Friday morning.
Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2022-10-29       0
Joint investigation underway after Pelosi's husband assaulted during home break-in
AFP

In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and FBI agents gather in front of the home of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on October 28, 2022, in San Francisco, California.

A joint investigation is underway after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked during a home break-in early Friday morning.

The US Capitol Police said in a press release that they are assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation into the incident.

The speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by an individual who broke into their home in San Francisco, California, according to a spokesperson.

The assailant is in custody. Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital and is expected to "make a full recovery," the spokesperson said.

Nancy Pelosi, second in the line of succession to the US presidency, was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time of the break-in, the Capitol Police said.

David DePape, 42, has been identified by police as the suspect in the assault on Paul Pelosi and will be booked on charges including attempted homicide, assault, and elder abuse.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters that the motive for the attack is still being determined.

The White House said in a statement on Friday that US President Joe Biden had called Nancy Pelosi to "express his support after this horrible attack."

Biden "continues to condemn all violence," the White House statement said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     