﻿
News / World

Israeli ex-PM Netanyahu takes lead in election: exit polls

Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2022-11-02       0
Exit polls from Israel's parliamentary elections suggested on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc has a good chance of making a comeback.
Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2022-11-02       0
Israeli ex-PM Netanyahu takes lead in election: exit polls
AFP

Israel's ex-premier and leader of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters at campaign headquarters in Jerusalem early on November 2, 2022.

Exit polls from Israel's parliamentary elections suggested on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc has a good chance of making a comeback after the country's fifth elections since 2019.

Exit polls of three main Israeli TV channels indicated that the long-time leader and his alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won 61-62 seats in the 120-seat parliament, suggesting they have enough seats to form a ruling coalition government.

Speaking with supporters at his campaign headquarters, Netanyahu said the early results are "a good start," and called the supporters to wait for the final results. Exit polls suggested his Likud party won 30 to 31 seats.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party was projected to gain 22-24 seats and his wider alliance to secure 54 to 55 seats, according to the exit polls.

Lapid said early Wednesday that it was too early to make conclusions about the final outcome. "Nothing is decided" until the last vote is counted, said Lapid. Neither Netanyahu nor Lapid has claimed victory yet.

The polls also showed that ultra-nationalist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's Religious Zionism won 14-15 seats, becoming Israel's third-largest party. Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, tweeted that the party "made history." The pro-settler leader wrote: "This is the day God made a revelation and we rejoice in it."

Hadash-Ta'al, an alliance of two Arab parties that doesn't support either of the blocs, is projected to win four seats, exit polls indicated.

The elections were held after repeated elections with inconclusive results that have paralyzed the Israeli political system for almost four years.

In a statement Tuesday, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) slammed the elections, noting that it "will not confer on Israel any legitimacy."

No matter who wins the elections, "Israel will remain a permanent occupation power on the Palestinian land," Hamas spokesman in Gaza Abdul Latif al-Qanou said in the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     