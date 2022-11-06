﻿
News / World

Chinese projects protect sea turtles in Ghana

Xinhua
  18:15 UTC+8, 2022-11-06       0
Ghana's coastline on the Atlantic Ocean is home to at least three species of sea turtles.
Xinhua
  18:15 UTC+8, 2022-11-06       0

Ghana's coastline on the Atlantic Ocean is home to at least three species of sea turtles.

In this natural habitat, they live, breed, and prosper, but have also been constantly facing poaching, sea pollution, and some other threats.

While many Ghanaians devote themselves to protecting the endangered species, more and more Chinese who engage in port projects in Ghana are joining in their effort.

On Friday afternoon, Chinese workers of CRCC Harbor & Channel Engineering Bureau Group Limited undertaking the Jamestown port project in Ghana received a call from locals, crying for help to rescue two trapped sea turtles along the coast.

The workers rushed to the scene, located the two sea turtles in bad condition, and conveyed them carefully back to their base by the seaside.

With the help of local workers, a temporary shelter for the turtles was quickly set up, and clean water and food were timely provided.

"We consulted local animal protectors to make sure all procedures are done correctly, and the turtles recovered their strength quickly," said Hu Yuechuan, office director of the China-aided project.

Later in the day, some Chinese workers carried the turtles to the beach and released them back into the Atlantic Ocean. They cheered when the two swam far and the heads poked out of the water.

According to Hu, since last year, the Chinese staff have rescued four sea turtles stranded onshore, from which they have gained more knowledge about the sea turtle and their prevention. "Such cases made us come to realize the importance of protecting the creature."

In its response, the project established a task force engaging in the prevention, enhanced their regular patrol along the seaside, and encouraged local fishermen to share relevant information.

"The sea turtle plays an integral part in the marine ecosystem, nobody should shy away from the responsibility of protecting them," Hu added.

As China-Ghana cooperation flourishes in recent years, Chinese-aided or Chinese-built infrastructure projects sprung up across Ghana, many of which take eco-logical protection as a top priority.

In east Ghana's Tema port, the Chinese-built and largest port in the country, a sea turtle hatchery was built by Chinese workers as early as 2017 to safeguard the vulnerable species that are sensitive to noise and artificial lights.

The Chinese project cooperated with the local wildlife society and residents nearby to meticulously care for the sea turtle eggs and create a favorable environment for them to breed, which was applauded by animal protectors.

Justice Affukaah, a Ghanaian worker of the Jamestown port project, praised Chinese projects' efforts to conserve sea turtles.

"They are shouldering their responsibility for protecting Ghana's eco-environment, which deserves a thumb-up," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     