Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei dies

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that Minister Vladimir Makei has died suddenly at the age of 64.

Spokesman Anatoly Glaz made the announcement without providing further details.

Makei had held the post since 2012. Before that, he served as an aide to President Alexander Lukashenko and the president's chief of staff.

Lukashenko offered his condolences to Makei's family, according to the presidential office.

Makei was scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Minsk on Monday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said officials of the ministry were shocked by reports of Makei's death.

