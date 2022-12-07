﻿
News / World

Trump Organization found guilty in tax fraud case

Xinhua
  08:43 UTC+8, 2022-12-07
A jury in New York City found on Tuesday former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company guilty of criminal tax fraud.
AFP

Prosecutors Joshua Steinglass and Susan Hoffinger listen as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg gives a brief comment after the conclusion of the Trump Organization tax fraud trial at the New York Supreme Court on December 6, 2022, in New York City.

A jury in New York City found on Tuesday former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company guilty of criminal tax fraud.

The jury found the two entities of the Trump Organization guilty as charged on all counts, including a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, and falsifying business records.

Trump was not a defendant in the case that related to a scheme by his company to avoid taxes on compensation in the form of perks to its executives.

The Trump Organization faces fines of up to US$1.6 million at sentencing.

Trump, who launched a third bid for the White House last month, has criticized the case as politically motivated.

