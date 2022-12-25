Zimbabwe, China renew extradition treaty

Zimbabwe and China have renewed their extradition treaty with effect from Dec. 23, 2022, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has said.

Zimbabwe and China have renewed their extradition treaty with effect from Dec. 23, 2022, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has said.

The two countries first signed the treaty in 2018. Under the treaty, each country undertakes to extradite to the other those found in its territory and wanted by the other country for trial on criminal charges for a crime common to both countries, or to serve their sentence if they have already been tried, the Herald newspaper reported Saturday.

Neither country, however, has to extradite its own nationals, but in that case, it undertakes to handle a prosecution under its own law.