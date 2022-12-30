Aussie state calls for caution as waterways reach record level

New South Wales warned residents to stay cautious while swimming and boating, as lakes, rivers and dams in the state have received record amounts of water this year.

"The holiday period is traditionally a time for people to get out and about and enjoy NSW waterways, but it is important that they are able to do so safely," NSW Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said.

"We need to be mindful of changes to conditions and other safety risks. It is important that people check local conditions, safety warnings that may be posted, and the WaterNSW website," Anderson added.

NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke stressed that people should take extra care around waterways this holiday season.

"After the flooding, we've experienced this year there could be more hazards in and around our waterways, so please listen to advice from the agencies and our volunteers to make sure you and your loved ones have a fun but a safe day," said Cooke.

According to the state government, large supply dams and downstream waterways have experienced record torrents of floodwaters across 6 to 12 months, which saw almost all of the regions in the state experience some degree of inundation.

In a statement released this afternoon, the NSW State Emergency Service said that it has received 76 requests for assistance over the past 24 hours, while four of those have been flooding rescues.

Noting that there are currently 19 warnings of flooding across the state - one at Emergency Warning, 12 Watch and Act and six Advice, the emergency agency urged people in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and heed related updates from authorities.