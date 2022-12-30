﻿
News / World

Aussie state calls for caution as waterways reach record level

Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2022-12-30       0
New South Wales warned residents to stay cautious while swimming and boating, as lakes, rivers and dams in the state have received record amounts of water this year.
Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2022-12-30       0

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Friday warned residents to stay cautious while swimming and boating, as lakes, rivers and dams in the state have received record amounts of water this year.

"The holiday period is traditionally a time for people to get out and about and enjoy NSW waterways, but it is important that they are able to do so safely," NSW Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said.

"We need to be mindful of changes to conditions and other safety risks. It is important that people check local conditions, safety warnings that may be posted, and the WaterNSW website," Anderson added.

NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke stressed that people should take extra care around waterways this holiday season.

"After the flooding, we've experienced this year there could be more hazards in and around our waterways, so please listen to advice from the agencies and our volunteers to make sure you and your loved ones have a fun but a safe day," said Cooke.

According to the state government, large supply dams and downstream waterways have experienced record torrents of floodwaters across 6 to 12 months, which saw almost all of the regions in the state experience some degree of inundation.

In a statement released this afternoon, the NSW State Emergency Service said that it has received 76 requests for assistance over the past 24 hours, while four of those have been flooding rescues.

Noting that there are currently 19 warnings of flooding across the state - one at Emergency Warning, 12 Watch and Act and six Advice, the emergency agency urged people in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and heed related updates from authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     