﻿
News / World

Greece vows not to impose COVID restrictions to travellers from China

Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2023-01-01       0
Greece has no intention to impose restrictions on travellers from China over COVID-19, Greece's National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Saturday.
Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2023-01-01       0

Greece has no intention to impose restrictions on travellers from China over COVID-19, Greece's National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Saturday.

"Our country will not impose restrictive measures for international movements, in accordance with the recommendations of international organizations and the EU," EODY said in a press release.

The recent surge of infections in China following the easing of COVID-19 response measures does not inspire much concern about the course of the pandemic, as there is currently no evidence that a new variant has emerged, the statement added.

Greek authorities remain vigilant to protect public health, as the European Union (EU) follows closely developments due to the arrivals from China to EU member states once China lifts international travel restrictions in early January, EODY said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
Gree
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     