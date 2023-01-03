97 people charged with drug offenses at music festival in Australia's Sydney

Up to 97 people have been charged with drug offences, following a police operation at a New Year's Day music festival in Sydney, Australia.

According to a statement released on Monday, police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) launched a targeted operation at the festive event held on Sunday, which attracted more than 27,000 people to the eastern fringe of the Sydney CBD.

The police said that the 97 people were found to be carrying illegal drugs, including MDMA, amphetamines, cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, ketamine and psilocybin.

Among those, three were arrested for drug supply offences.

A 21-year-old man was allegedly in possession of 15 MDMA capsules, another man was found with nine capsules, and a 25-year-old woman was in possession of five MDMA capsules.

In total, police issued 15 court attendance notices, two infringement notices, 13 cannabis cautions and 58 criminal infringement notices.