Egypt retrieves ancient "green coffin" from the US

  16:13 UTC+8, 2023-01-03       0
Egypt announced on Monday that a significant ancient cover of a coffin known as the "Green Coffin" was returned from the United States.
The artifact belongs to a priest named Ankh In Maat, which dates from the Late Period (664-332 BC), Egypt's Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement.

The green coffin cover, made of wood, is nearly 3 meters long and carved with gilded decorations and hieroglyphic writings, according to the ministry.

It will be deposited in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo to be examined and maintained, it added.

Sixteen other artifacts were also recovered from the United States along with the coffin, according to the ministry.

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry and the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa witnessed the ceremony of handing over the artifacts at the headquarters of Egypt's Foreign Ministry in Cairo.

Issa said Egypt attaches great importance to recovering smuggled antiquities and signed many cooperation agreements with other countries, including an agreement signed between the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and its US counterpart in 2016.

Under the agreement, many important artifacts were recovered, including the golden coffin of Nejim Ankh in 2019, and more than 5,000 pieces of artifacts in 2021, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
