Sri Lanka to issue commemorative coin, stamps to mark 75th Independence Day

Sri Lanka will issue a special commemorative coin of 1,000 rupees and two stamps to mark the 75th Independence Day, which falls on February 4, the government information department announced on Monday.

The coin will be issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, while the commemorative stamps will be issued by the Postal Department, it said.

Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe told the media that portraits of late leaders D. S. Senanayake, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be depicted on one stamp, and the other stamp symbolizes the nationalities of Sri Lanka. The value of the stamps is 50 rupees (US$0.13) each.