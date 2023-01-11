﻿
Several lightly wounded in knife attack at Paris train station

Several people were lightly wounded on Wednesday by a man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris, French authorities said.
Several lightly wounded in knife attack at Paris train station
French police secure the area after a man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, January 11, 2023.

Several people were lightly wounded on Wednesday by a man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris, French authorities said.

The man was arrested by police at the station, which serves as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe, after they opened fire and wounded him, said a police source, who asked not to be named.

"An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

"He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response."

The incident has caused major delays to trains at the station in the early morning rush, according to the live departure board of operator SNCF.

The attacker's motive was not immediately clear. France remains on a state of heightened security alert after a spate of deadly attacks by Islamist radicals since 2015.

