﻿
News / World

Japanese astronaut apologizes for research data fabrication

Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2023-01-12       0
A Japanese astronaut on Thursday apologized for data fabrication and alternation in a research project that he oversaw over a decade ago.
Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2023-01-12       0

A Japanese astronaut on Thursday apologized for data fabrication and alternation in a research project that he oversaw over a decade ago.

"I keenly feel the responsibility for undermining trust. I sincerely apologize," Satoshi Furukawa, the 58-year-old astronaut, told a press conference.

Furukawa was responsible for an experiment conducted between 2016 and 2017 which aimed to examine how stress accumulates in the human body when ordinary people stay in a confined space for two weeks.

It was discovered that blood samples taken from the experiment's subjects were mixed up. The research was abandoned in 2019, and some data was later found to have been faked or altered, according to local media reports.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) determined that Furukawa was responsible for supervising the research and on Tuesday issued a disciplinary warning to the astronaut.

Furukawa, the third Japanese person to have completed a long-term mission in space, is scheduled to make his second stay on the International Space Station this year.

Some JAXA executives, including President Hiroshi Yamakawa, were also reprimanded over the case.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     