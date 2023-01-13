﻿
News / World

Ex-Prime Minister Abe's killer indicted for murder by Japanese prosecutors

Xinhua
  14:44 UTC+8, 2023-01-13       0
Japanese prosecutors on Friday indicted the man suspected of killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to local media.
Xinhua
  14:44 UTC+8, 2023-01-13       0
Ex-Prime Minister Abe's killer indicted for murder by Japanese prosecutors
AFP

This file photo taken on July 10, 2022, shows Tetsuya Yamagami (right), the man accused of murdering former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, being escorted by police while leaving the Nara Nishi police station to head to the prosecutor's office in Nara.

Japanese prosecutors on Friday indicted the man suspected of killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to local media.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported that the Nara District Public Prosecutors Office indicted the assailant, Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, on murder charges.

He was also indicted for violating Japan's gun control laws, the report said.

The formal charges came following Yamagami undergoing an extended six-month psychiatric trial to determine whether he was mentally fit to be held criminally responsible for his actions.

Yamagami was arrested on the spot on July 8 last year after allegedly shooting former prime minister Abe twice at close range with a handmade gun while Abe, 67, was delivering a speech in the western prefecture of Nara, just two days ahead of upper house elections.

Yamagami, an ex-Maritime Self-Defense Force worker, allegedly held a grudge against the controversial Unification Church for financially ruining his family by soliciting huge amounts of money in donations from his mother.

This amounted to around 100 million yen (774,000 US dollars).

The killer reportedly believed Abe had links to and had promoted the dubious organization and claimed this factored in to his reason for assassinating the former prime minister.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     