Thousands displaced as floods hit Malaysia

Flooding in parts of Malaysia has resulted in the displacement of more than 5,000 people in three states as of Wednesday evening, according to government data.
Flooding in parts of Malaysia has resulted in the displacement of more than 5,000 people in three states as of Wednesday evening, according to government data.

The worst-hit area is Johor state, which accounts for the greatest number of those being evacuated at over 4,700 followed by the northern Borneo state of Sabah and Pahang state with 179 and 138 victims respectively, according to data provided by the Department of Social Welfare Malaysia.

The situation in Johor continues to be difficult with four rivers breaching the danger level with an upward trend, according to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

Malaysia is still facing the northeast monsoon, which typically lasts from November to March, and had seen intermittent flooding over the last year.

