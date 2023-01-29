﻿
News / World

UK PM fires Conservative chairman after tax probe

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after an inquiry into Zahawi's tax affairs found a "serious breach" of ministerial rules.
Reuters

A protester holds a placard with the picture of the Chairman of the Conservative party Nadhim Zahawi outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, January 25.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday fired Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after an inquiry into Zahawi's tax affairs found a "serious breach" of ministerial rules, the government said.

"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty's Government," Sunak wrote in a publicly released letter to his Iraqi-born ally, following a scandal that cast doubt on the premier's own judgement and vows of integrity.

