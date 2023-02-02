﻿
News / World

Trump's Scottish golf courses recorded more losses in 2021

Reuters
  19:34 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0
The records cut against the Republican ex-president's long-cultivated image as a successful businessman as he mounts another bid for the White House.
Reuters
  19:34 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0
Trump's Scottish golf courses recorded more losses in 2021
Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the course of his golf resort, in Turnberry, Scotland July 14, 2018.

Former US President Donald Trump's two Scottish golf courses lost 4.4 million pounds (US$5.44 million) in 2021, according to accounts released on Thursday, continuing a consistent run of red ink at the clubs under his ownership.

SLC Turnberry Ltd., which manages the famed Turnberry golf resort, said closure for part of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to pre-tax losses of US$4.6 million.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd, which operates a club Trump built north of Aberdeen, reported a pre-tax loss of US$858,844.

The results were helped by the companies receiving just over US$1.23 million in COVID payroll support from the UK government.

The clubs said they saw underlying improvements in their businesses.

However, the results add to a picture of financial challenges at many Trump companies that were revealed in December, when the then Democratic-led House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee released the former President's tax returns.

The records cut against the Republican ex-president's long-cultivated image as a successful businessman as he mounts another bid for the White House.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     