Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf passes away

Xinhua
  16:13 UTC+8, 2023-02-05
Pakistan's former President and Army Chief General Pervez Musharraf passed away in a hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness on Sunday.
Xinhua
  16:13 UTC+8, 2023-02-05       0
Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf passes away
Imaginechina

Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf waves to the crowd as he watches the second one-day international between India and Pakistan in Rawalpindi on March 16, 2004.

Pakistan's former President and Army Chief General Pervez Musharraf passed away in a hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness on Sunday, Pakistan's military confirmed.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan army, confirmed his death and said that the military leadership of the Pakistan army "express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf."

Musharraf, born on August 11, 1943, got his commission from the Pakistan Military Academy on April 19, 1961 and joined the Pakistan army in 1964.

He was appointed as the army chief in 1998 before he took over the power from the civilian government on October 12, 1999. He was elected as the president through a referendum in 2002 and ruled the country till 2008.

According to local media reports, his body will be brought to Pakistan for funeral and burial.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
