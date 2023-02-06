﻿
76 killed after strong quakes jolt Türkiye

At least 76 people were killed and 440 others injured in seven provinces after two powerful earthquakes hit southern and southeastern Türkiye early Monday.
In this video grab from AFP TV taken on February 6, 2023, rescuers search for victims of an earthquake that hit Diyarbakir, in southeastern Türkiye, leveling buildings across several cities and causing damages in neighboring Syria.

At least 76 people were killed and 440 others injured in seven provinces after two powerful earthquakes hit southern and southeastern Türkiye early Monday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

A magnitude-7.4 quake struck the Pazarcik district of southern Kahramanmaras province at 4:17am (1:17am GMT), followed by another magnitude 6.4 quake, which hit southern Gaziantep province at 4:26am (1:26am GMT), said the AFAD. The focus of the quake was located at a depth of 7km.

At least 50 successive earthquakes were recorded with a maximum magnitude of 6.6, said the disaster agency.

Damage was reported in at least 10 provinces in southern and southeastern Türkiye.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
