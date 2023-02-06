﻿
News / World

Harry Styles wins Album of the Year at 65th Grammy Awards

Xinhua
  15:27 UTC+8, 2023-02-06       0
British pop singer Harry Styles won Album of the Year for "Harry's House" at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Xinhua
  15:27 UTC+8, 2023-02-06       0
Harry Styles wins Album of the Year at 65th Grammy Awards
Reuters

Harry Styles (center), Tyler Johnson (right) and Kid Harpoon with their awards during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, February 5.

British pop singer Harry Styles won Album of the Year for "Harry's House" at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Released in May 2022, "Harry's House" is its third studio album by Styles. It beat out "Renaissance" by Beyonce, "Voyage" by ABBA, "30" by Adele, "Special" by Lizzo and other strong competitors to win the biggest prize of the night.

Album of the Year is one of the "big four" categories of the Grammy Awards night, along with Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

Styles also won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The US music's biggest night returned to Los Angeles this year. The show, usually held in Los Angeles or New York, relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the only peer-selected music awards, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy's membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     