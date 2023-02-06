Harry Styles wins Album of the Year at 65th Grammy Awards

British pop singer Harry Styles won Album of the Year for "Harry's House" at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Reuters

Released in May 2022, "Harry's House" is its third studio album by Styles. It beat out "Renaissance" by Beyonce, "Voyage" by ABBA, "30" by Adele, "Special" by Lizzo and other strong competitors to win the biggest prize of the night.

Album of the Year is one of the "big four" categories of the Grammy Awards night, along with Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

Styles also won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The US music's biggest night returned to Los Angeles this year. The show, usually held in Los Angeles or New York, relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the only peer-selected music awards, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy's membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.