﻿
News / World

Japan to delay new rocket launch due to system malfunction

Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2023-02-06       0
Japan will postpone the launch of its new flagship rocket carrying a ground monitoring satellite due to a problem with its flight system, the country's space agency said Monday.
Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2023-02-06       0

Japan will postpone the launch of its new flagship rocket carrying a ground monitoring satellite due to a problem with its flight system, the country's space agency announced Monday.

The launch will be delayed at least until February 15, said the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

It was announced after a system inspection found the rocket likely would not fly properly if the launch went ahead as scheduled, local media reported.

JAXA expected the fix for the issue with its H3 rocket to take a few days, postponing the debut launch of the H2A rocket's replacement for a second time.

On January 26, the delayed launch of JAXA's No.46 H2A rocket, which placed a government intelligence-gathering radar satellite into orbit, pushed back the agency's initial plan to launch the H3 rocket into space on February 12 by one day.

The H3 rocket will be launched from the Tanegashima Space Center on Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima, the country's southwestern prefecture.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     