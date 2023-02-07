﻿
S. Korean president orders aid to quake-hit Türkiye

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday ordered government officials to send urgent aid to the devastating earthquake-hit Türkiye.

During a cabinet meeting, Yoon expressed his deep condolences to people who lost their lives in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake which struck southern Türkiye and Syria, and killed more than 4,000 people, according to the presidential office.

Yoon said he had instructed his chief of staff and national security adviser to prepare emergency assistance measures for Türkiye, noting that it would be urgent to dispatch rescue workers and medical supplies to Türkiye.

He said it would be natural for South Korea to help Türkiye which was suffering from difficulties, adding that the quake, which caused a massive loss of life, should be seen as an international disaster beyond the disaster of one country.

Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, told reporters that around 60 members of the country's international rescue team would be sent to Türkiye.

Kim said the president ordered relevant ministries to rapidly dispatch rescue workers and medical supplies through a military aircraft.

