TV personality Tang still missing after devastating Turkey quake

Tang Xiaoqiang, a regular guest on the Chinese variety show InformalTalks, is still reported missing after the magnitude 7.8 temblor struck in Turkey on Monday, according to thepaper.cn.

"Tang Xiaoqiang is buried under the rubble of the Isias (Grand) Hotel (in Adiyaman) and the first responders are trying to rescue him," one of Tang's close friend said on Weibo in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

However, as of noon on Tuesday, there was still no news about Tang.

On learning about it, Yang Di, a famous Chinese presenter and actor, retweeted the news about Tang on Weibo on Tuesday.

"This news shocked me! Praying for a successful rescue and waiting for good news!" he said.

InformalTalks, the TV show in which Tang appeared, also posted a prayer for him on Weibo, as did his many fans.

Tang is a regular guest on Hubei TV's 'Informal Talks'. Born on August 24, 1992, he graduated from Xiamen University and is a long-time native of Xiamen, a coastal city in southeast China's Fujian Province.

The death toll from Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria, meanwhile, rose to more than 5,000, officials said on Tuesday.

An eight-member Chinese team with a rescue dog and life-saving equipment will reach Turkey on Wednesday to help in rescue efforts following the devastating earthquake, according to Shine.