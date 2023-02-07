﻿
News / World

International help arrives for fire-hit Chile

AFP
  20:48 UTC+8, 2023-02-07       0
International experts on Monday joined Chile's frantic fight against devastating, drought-fueled forest fires that have killed 26 people in less than a week.
AFP
  20:48 UTC+8, 2023-02-07       0
International help arrives for fire-hit Chile
AFP

A firefighter waits for the hose to be turned on while fighting the forest fire in Santa Juana, Concepcion province, Chile on February 6.

International experts on Monday joined Chile's frantic fight against devastating, drought-fueled forest fires that have killed 26 people, injured hundreds and destroyed more than 1,100 homes in less than a week.

Officials said the blazes in south-central Chile, some 280 of which were still burning Monday, have consumed about 270,000 hectares (667,000 acres) of land – an area larger than the country of Luxembourg.

As the alarm was raised over a new surge in temperatures starting Tuesday after a brief reprieve, a DC-10 air tanker from the United States arrived in the country to join the battle by some 5,600 firefighters against 69 of the highest priority fires.

The craft is capable of dropping 36,000 liters (9,500 gallons) of water.

Chile's SENAPRED emergency response service said the fires have left 1,260 people injured and another 3,000 without homes.

At least one firefighter was among the 26 dead, and eight among the injured.

Aid volunteer Carmen Cuevas told AFP of seeing parts of her hometown of Santa Juana in the hard-hit Biobio region, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the capital Santiago, "turned to ash," as she helped Monday to distribute water to affected people.

Interior Minister Carolina Toha told reporters that in five days of fires, an area was destroyed equivalent to "what is usually burned in two years of fires."

Over the weekend, the minister said Chile was becoming one of the countries most vulnerable to fires due to climate change.

Fire conditions that would have seemed extreme just three years ago are becoming more common, she said.

Chile is experiencing a summer with record temperatures that have repeatedly exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in areas where this has historically been rare.

On Sunday, a plane arrived from Spain with 50 firefighting experts, soldiers and drone pilots to aid in the massive containment operation.

Argentina promised some 60 firefighters as well as trucks and a helicopter, while a contingent of 150 military and civilian specialists arrived from Mexico.

France's President Emmanuel Macron sent a message of support on Twitter, saying: "The Chilean people can count on the support of France to fight against this catastrophe," while Portugal said it was ready to send 140 firefighters.

According to Chile's foreign ministry, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay and Venezuela have also pledged aid.

"It is wonderful to see how other countries that have their own problems and needs, are allocating their resources to help us right now," Toha said in a message of thanks.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     