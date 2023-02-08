﻿
Death toll tops 8,000 from earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen to 8,364, according to data released by authorities and rescuers.
A woman sits on the rubble of a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, on February 7, 2023.

The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen to 8,364, according to data released by authorities and rescuers.

The latest death toll from the massive earthquakes in Turkey stood at 5,894 with 34,810 injuries, the country's Anadolu agency reported on Wednesday, citing Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay as saying.

In Syria, at least 1,250 were killed and 2,050 injured, said the Syrian Health Ministry. Media reports also cited rescue workers as saying that at least 1,220 were killed and over 2,600 injured in the rebel-held region in Syria.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17am local time (1:17am GMT), followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24pm local time (10:24am GMT) in the Kahramanmaras Province.

An 82-member Chinese rescue team arrived at Adana Airport in Turkey at 4:30am local time (1:30am GMT) on Wednesday after flying over 8,000 km on a chartered Air China plane.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
