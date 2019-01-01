China's first success in Turkey rescue, a pregnant woman from rubble in Hatay

A pregnant woman was rescued by a Chinese rescue team from a collapsed eight-story building in the Turkish city of Hatay early Thursday.

The Chinese team members worked with local partners to extricate the woman who was buried under the debris after Turkey and Syria were rocked by devastating earthquakes.

According to Xinhua news agency, she was the first survivor to be rescued by the Chinese team in Turkey.

Meanwhile, China's first civilian rescue squad, Ramunion, began searching for survivors in the Turkish city of Iskenderun on Thursday.

The seven Chinese members and a Turkish volunteer were carrying 10 sets of rescue equipment as well as a huge amount of wooden braces.

According to He Jun, who heads the team, they were assigned by the Turkish emergency management agency to look for a 67-year-old man who was buried in the ruins of a six-story structure.

Ti Gong

The team rushed to the assigned spot at 7:47pm local time and worked in temperatures of minus 8 degrees.

He said they searched for about two hours using thermal imaging and sonic radars but found no sign of life under the debris.

Ramunion, which is based in Zhejiang, is one of the first national and civilian rescue teams from China to arrive in Turkey to help with earthquake relief and rescue.

The 82-member China Search and Rescue team arrived at Adana Airport, the only airport that was still open near the epicenter.

Beijing Blue Sky, a 60-member civilian rescue force, has also arrived in Istanbul.