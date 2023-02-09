﻿
News / World

Singapore to step down remaining COVID-19 measures

Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2023-02-09       0
Singapore will step down its remaining few COVID-19 measures and establish a new norm from February 13 as the country's pandemic situation has remained stable in recent months.
Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2023-02-09       0

Singapore will step down its remaining few COVID-19 measures and establish an endemic COVID-19 new norm from February 13 as the country's pandemic situation has remained stable in recent months, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced in a press release on Thursday.

The ministry said that Singapore will adjust the current Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level from the second lowest level Yellow to the lowest level Green from February 13.

The country will also step down a group of community measures related to mask-wearing, health advisery, and public health measures for migrant workers living in dormitories.

One of the adjustments is that mask-wearing on public transport and indoor health care and residential care settings will no longer be required under the temporary COVID-19 regulations.

Meanwhile, Singapore will stand down the remaining COVID-19 border measures, in view of the stable and improving global COVID-19 situation, and the low impact of imported cases on Singapore's health care capacity.

Besides, as COVID-19 is being treated as an endemic disease, the city-state will further scale back pandemic subsidies and re-align the provision of financing support for COVID-19 testing and treatment to that of other acute illnesses from April 1.

"MOH will continue to keep a close watch on the evolving COVID-19 situation and our health care capacity," the ministry added. "If there are signs that our health care capacity is becoming strained or a new and more dangerous variant has emerged, we may have to revise the DORSCON level, and reactivate some of our community and border measures again at short notice."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     