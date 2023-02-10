Chinese rescuers save five-member Turkish family

A Chinese rescue squad saved a Turkish family of five from the debris of a collapsed house in earthquake-ravaged Belen Town on Thursday afternoon local time.

Members of the civilian rescue team Ramunion worked together with the rescue forces of the Turkish army to extricate the two adults and three children at 1:30pm on Thursday, following the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

The two parents were injured and the four members of the Chinese team rushed into the collapsed house to conduct first-aid services, according to He Jun, the leader of the team.

Ramunion Rescue Team / Ti Gong

They put the adults on stretchers and sent them to the nearest hospital. The woman gave a thumbs up to the rescuers after being taken out.

The seven Chinese members and a Turkish volunteer of the Ramunion team also managed to salvage a man and child from the debris of another collapsed building in the town at 9am local time.

