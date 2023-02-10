﻿
News / World

Chinese rescuers save five-member Turkish family

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  00:23 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0
A Chinese rescue squad saved a Turkish family of five from the debris of a collapsed house in earthquake-ravaged Belen Town on Thursday afternoon local time.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  00:23 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0

Edited by Yang Jian. Subtitles by Yang Jian.

A Chinese rescue squad saved a Turkish family of five people from the debris of a house in earthquake-ravaged Belen Town on Thursday afternoon local time.

Members of the civilian rescue team Ramunion worked together with the rescue forces of the Turkish army to extricate the two adults and three children at 1:30pm on Thursday, following the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

The two parents were injured and the four members of the Chinese team rushed into the collapsed house to conduct first-aid services, according to He Jun, the leader of the team.

Chinese rescuers save five-member Turkish family
Ramunion Rescue Team / Ti Gong

The rescue squad in action as they bring out the Turkish family.

They put the adults on stretchers and sent them to the nearest hospital. The woman gave a thumbs up to the rescuers after being taken out.

The seven Chinese members and a Turkish volunteer of the Ramunion team also managed to salvage a man and child from the debris of another collapsed building in the town at 9am local time.

Chinese rescuers save five-member Turkish family
Ramunion Rescue Team / Ti Gong

Turkish army personnel accompanied the Chinese rescue squad in their mission.

Chinese rescuers save five-member Turkish family
Ramunion Rescue Team / Ti Gong

A Chinese rescue squad extricates a Turkish family, with the help of the Turkish army, in Belen Town on Thursday afternoon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     