TV personality confirmed dead in Turkey quake

Idris Talha Kartav, known as Tang Xiaoqiang in China, a regular guest on the Chinese variety show "Informal Talks," has been confirmed dead in the Turkey earthquake.

SSI ļʱ



Tang Xiaoqiang (Idris Talha Kartav), a regular guest on the Chinese variety show "Informal Talks," was confirmed as one of the casualties of the deadly earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

A blogger @欧玛Omar confirmed his death on Weibo. The official account of "Informal Talks" also posted condolences on Weibo.

Tang's body was found in the rubble of a hotel in the southeastern Turkish city of Adiyaman. He was buried in the rubble for over 85 hours.



Born in 1992, Tang graduated from southeast China's Xiamen University. He came to China in 2010 and was a regular guest on Hubei TV's "Informal Talks" since 2016. His frankness and sense of humor endeared him to the audience.

Tang aided in rescue efforts after a road accident in China, according to Xiamen University. The kind-hearted Tang was also praised for saving the life of a driver who had a heart attack while driving. He also volunteered for community service during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Weibo users are mourning his loss.