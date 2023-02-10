﻿
News / World

South Korea to resume issuing short-term visas for Chinese travelers

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  18:22 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0
Meanwhile, China will actively consider resuming the facilitation of visas for South Korean nationals.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  18:22 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0

South Korea will resume issuing short-term visas for travelers from China on Saturday, the country's ministry of health and welfare said on Friday.

Meanwhile, China will actively consider resuming the facilitation of visas for South Korean nationals, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing on Friday.

South Korea suspended issuing short-term visas to Chinese visitors last month. China responded with similar moves on January 10.

Travelers from China currently must provide a negative COVID-19 test report within 48 hours, and do a PCR test upon arrival, with those positive sent to a designated facility for a seven-day quarantine.

Kim Sung-ho, South Korea's vice interior minister in charge of disaster and safety management, said the government had decided to restart the visa issuance after the number of infections among Chinese arrivals dropped significantly, and new strains of the virus have not emerged.

No new mutant strains of the virus that are significantly more transmissible, pathogenic and immune-evasive have been detected in China since the start of this year, according to a Chinese health expert on Thursday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao said the lifting of visa restrictions is "a step in the right direction."

"China will actively consider the resumption of short-term visas for South Korean citizens on a reciprocal basis. We hope that the Republic of Korea will work with China to create more convenience for the normal flow of people between the two sides," she said at the briefing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     