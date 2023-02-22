﻿
S. Korea to lift post-arrival COVID test for travelers from China

South Korea will not require travelers from China to test for COVID-19 after arrival starting from next month, although they will still need to take pre-departure tests.
A Chinese tourist checks her luggage as she is waiting for her COVID-19 test result upon her arrival at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on January 4.

South Korea will not require travelers from China to test for COVID-19 after arrival starting next month, although they will still need to take pre-departure tests, a senior South Korean official said on Wednesday, in the country's latest relaxing of rules that were put in place after China's reopening.

South Korea had imposed a number of border measures on passengers from China after China relaxed its COVID policies, but has been easing some of them citing an improved COVID situation in its neighbor.

"Additional easing of quarantine measures appear possible as the positive rate among arrivals from China has dropped from 18.4 percent in the first week of January to 0.6 percent in the third week of February," Kim Sung-ho, a vice ministerial official at the Ministry of Interior and Safety, said during a meeting on responses to the COVID pandemic.

Mandatory PCR tests before departure for passengers from China will remain in place until March 10, Kim said, to monitor and evaluate the impact of the relaxation of other COVID rules.

South Korea earlier resumed issuing short-term visas for travelers from China, followed by Beijing's lifting of similar visa curbs that were imposed in a retaliatory move against Seoul's border restrictions.

