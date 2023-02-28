﻿
US aid to Ukraine amounts to US$50b since start of conflict

The United States has provided about US$50 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Monday.
US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen addresses school students during her visit to Kiev on February 27, 2023.

The United States has provided about US$50 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Monday, citing visiting US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"In the field of security, economy, humanitarian and social support, we have already provided about US$50 billion in assistance," Yellen said after her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In particular, the United States has provided US$14 billion to support the economic resilience of Ukraine, Yellen said, noting that it plans to allocate another US$8 billion for the same needs in the near future.

For his part, Shmyhal said that in 2022, the United States was the top contributor of funds to the Ukrainian economy among foreign countries.

According to estimates of the Ukrainian government, the country would need 38 billion dollars in financing, including from external sources, to cover its budget deficit this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
