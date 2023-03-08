South Korea to lift pre-departure COVID test mandate for travellers from China
South Korea will not require a pre-departure COVID test for travelers from China starting Saturday, South Korea's health authorities said on Wednesday, in its latest step to ease border controls on passengers from the neighboring country.
South Korea had imposed several restrictions on passengers from China following the downgrading of COVID-19 into Category B late last year, but Seoul has been easing them, citing an improved COVID situation in its neighbor.