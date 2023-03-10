Saudi Arabia, Iran to resume diplomatic relations, reopen embassies
2023-03-10
Saudi Arabia and Iran announced on Friday that they had agreed to reestablish diplomatic ties after seven years of hostility, in a deal between regional archrivals.
As announced by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran, the latter two have reached a deal which includes the agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.
