Putin meets Syrian president, hailing bilateral relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, on Wednesday, lauding the progressing relations between the two countries.

AFP

"Owing to our joint efforts and the decisive contribution of the Russian Armed Forces, Syria has achieved tangible results in the fight against international terrorism," Putin said during talks with Assad in the Kremlin.

Russia-Syria trade grew by 7 percent in 2022 and Russia contributed to mitigating the damage from the disastrous earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last month, Putin noted.

Assad, who arrived in Moscow Tuesday evening, thanked Russia for its earthquake relief efforts and its position in the international arena on safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, according to the Kremlin.