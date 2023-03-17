﻿
News / World

Massive fire inside commercial building kills 6 in India

Xinhua
  14:20 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0
At least six people were killed and six others injured after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial complex in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on Friday.
Xinhua
  14:20 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0

At least six people were killed and six others injured after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial complex in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, police said on Friday.

The fire broke out on Thursday evening in the Secunderabad area of the city.

"Six people - two men and four women- were killed in the fire," a police official said. "Six others are undergoing treatment in the hospital."

According to the police, four of the six injured had jumped from the complex to escape the fire. Twelve fire tenders rushed to the spot to contain the fire and the firefighting operation was undergoing until early Friday.

Police have registered a case in this regard and ordered an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the police suggested a short circuit be the reason behind the fire.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     